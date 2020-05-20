Global Smart TV Market Forecast To 2023

Smart TV Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart TV market is expected to grow from $176.7 billion in 2019 and to $181.6 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.8%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $232.1 billion in 2023 at rate of about 8.53%. The rising popularity of video-on-demand service is a key factor driving the growth of the smart TV market. However, the taxation of smart TVs is hampering the growth of the market.

The smart TV market consists of sales of smart TVs and related services that are used in homes, offices, and education sectors. A smart TV is a digital TV that is basically an entertainment-specific, internet-connected storage-ware device.

The global smart TV market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: 4K UHD TV; Full HD TV; HDTV; 8K TV.

By Panel Type: LCD; LED; OLED; QLED.

By End User: Home; Offices; Education Institutions; Other.

By Geography: The global smart TV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the smart TV market in the forecast period.

Trends In The Smart TV Market

The 8K TV is a key trend in the smart TV market. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels, compared to 8 million pixels in a 4K package. All those millions of extra pixels provide clearer, more accurate images than the 4K UHD TVs. The 8K Ultra HD doubles the 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it is 16 times the full HD resolution.

Smart TV Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart TV market overviews, analyzes and forecasts smart TV market size and growth for the global smart TV market, smart TV market share, smart TV market players, smart TV market size, smart TV market segments and geographies, smart TV market trends, smart TV market drivers and smart TV market restraints, smart TV market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart TV market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Smart TV Market Organizations Covered: Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc, TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

