Selby Jennings Asia Report: Over 60% Asia Mid-Senior Finance Professionals are Confident About Their Job Security
The Job Confidence Index survey was conducted during Feb-Mar 2020. The survey aims to understand financial services professionals views on the job market.HONG KONG, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Selby Jennings research reveals over 60% are still confident about their job security over the next six months in Asia. Despite the background of an uncertain economic environment, research shows majority still receiving bonuses, close to 60% of North Asia respondents are receiving or have received an increased bonus this year compared to last year in North Asia, while 53% of respondents are receiving or have received an increased bonus this year compared to last year in South East Asia.
Asia – First In First Out
“Asia is an important market for banks, financial institutions. They also know they need good people – those who can demonstrate the ability to add value in either a bull or bear market – to take them through whatever challenges lie ahead,” said Mr Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia
“In the wake of Covid-19, digitisation and transformation in FS will be further deepened and accelerated,” according to Cheryl Koh, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. “With a talent pool that is becoming increasingly specialised and digitally skilled, this could have positive ramifications for productivity and industry, and lay the foundations for future economic growth.”
“Volatility means opportunity. We’re all expecting bounce-back in activity, and this means we now need the right people in the right seats for when that happens. So we’re still getting headcount approved for hiring in Hong Kong banking,” said Mr. Jeyakumar.
Job Confidence Index Survey
Selby Jennings conducted a Job Confidence Index survey during February & March 2020 to understand financial services professionals views on:
• Economic outlook
• Perceived job security
• If they are happy in their roles?
• Do they feel properly compensated?
The survey was interviewed by email and telephone conversation with over 500 financial services professional, which the majority are middle to senior levels professionals, across Asia.
About Selby Jennings
Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruitment agency for banking and financial services. For more than 15 years, we have given clients and candidates peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands. Our continual investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training enables us to recruit with speed, precision and accuracy. Today, Selby Jennings provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment from our global hubs all over the world.
We pride ourselves in keeping our professional network up-to-date with any changes that will shape the future of work or affect the hiring process. Visit our website to discover more invaluable insights, including exclusive research, salary guides and market trends.
