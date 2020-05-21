Plannerly Simplifies BIM Management By Integrating A New Verify Module With Autodesk BIM 360
Plannerly connects critical BIM requirements directly to 3D models within Autodesk BIM 360® for a truly integrated approach to BIM management and compliance.
Plannerly’s integration with BIM 360 helps make BIM management more seamless for customers.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many stakeholders involved on building projects, aligning BIM expectations in the design and construction industry can be a challenge.
— James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions
Plannerly’s Verify module helps customers quickly confirm whether their BIM models include the scope and information agreed-upon with other project stakeholders in the BIM Execution Plan.
Now, by connecting the Verify module directly to BIM 360®, customers can ensure they are always looking at the most up-to-date versions of their models for compliance against the original requirements in the BIM Execution Plan.
This integration allows customers to ensure their 3D coordination, 4D scheduling, 5D estimating and similar BIM processes are using the most accurate models.
Customers save time, reduce rework and frustrations so they can ultimately deliver projects of higher quality to clients.
Clive Jordan, Co-founder and CEO at Plannerly says, “The team has been working hard to make the boring administrative parts of construction project management simple and perhaps even fun. Our new integration with BIM 360 marks another major milestone towards a simplified BIM management workflow.”
“Not only is the industry increasingly leveraging BIM, but models are also becoming increasingly complex,” says James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “This reality means keeping stakeholders aligned on BIM management is essential for project success, and Verify’s integration with BIM 360 helps make BIM management more seamless for customers.”
About Plannerly: Plannerly simplifies BIM management by consolidating standards, modeling requirements, project tracking and BIM compliance. Plannerly is The BIM Management Platform for all project stakeholders to co-create, review, comment and approve BIM Execution Plans (BEPs); define, agree on and assign scope; monitor progress and track deliverables - all in one dedicated online application. A simple drag and drop user interface makes Plannerly easy to use and even fun!
Autodesk Construction Cloud and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
