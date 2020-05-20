Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Bervann Foundation to Co-Host MAY 30 COVID-19 Black Tie Online Charity GALA, Edition II
Over One thousand investors, celebrities and companies signed up for the Black Tie Virtual GALA to support the aggressive fight against Coronavirus.
I strongly believe that love does justice. The amazing lives we have been gifted, offers us the privilege, opportunity, and responsibility to give the less fortunate a better future and opportunities.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Crossroads of Reopening the Economy and Keeping Citizens Safe, most government leaders are facing one of the most defining decisions of their respective careers. While people genuinely understand the need to remain home, their very survival relies on their ability to continuously generate revenues and provide for their dependents. Amid Uncertainty and conflicting perspectives, the World is joining hands and Coming together to Draw A Future post pandemic, sending a Powerful Message to the Invisible Enemy.
— Andrea Bocelli, Founder Andrea Bocelli Foundation
After a Terrific first edition last April 30, the NY based non-profit Bervann Foundation partnered with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, non-profit founded by the Italian Global Icon Andrea Bocelli, for an Epic 2nd Edition of COVID-19 Black Tie Online Charity GALA, a Sophisticated Virtual Soiree rallying Celebrities, Investors and Companies around ReOpening the Economy while Preventing a Second Wave of Coronavirus.
The Event will be held on Saturday May 30 from 2pm - 5pm EST. Access is FREE, per Invitation-Only. Registrations are accessible through: https://covid19onlinecharitygala.org/
A packed house with over one thousand investors, celebrities, government officials, corporate executives and entrepreneurs enrolled in just 72 hours; The event will consist of Keynote Addresses, Interactive Panel Sessions, Virtual Fashion Show, Celebrity Fireside Chat, LIVE Concert, Networking Breakout sessions and Charity Auctions.
All proceeds from the event will equally go toward the ongoing missions of the Bervann Foundation in US and AFRICA, and Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Italy.
Bervann Foundation will use the proceeds for:
* Distribution of Medical and Personal Protective Equipment to Hospitals and Care centers in the US and Africa;
* Distribution of Non-Medical Cloth Masks and Hand Sanitizers to Civilians to Prevent a Second Wave of infections in the US;
ReOpening the economy is one thing, surviving a second wave of infections is another. The highest risks of contamination reside in high traffic subway and train stations, co-working premises and entertainment areas. BF would like to produce large quantities of cloth masks and purchase large quantities of hand sanitizers to distribute for FREE in the most active areas. THIS IS HOW WE BEAT A SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS. Asking people to wear a mask or wash hands is important but doesn’t get the job done for a lot of them, putting the items in their hands will take us a step further.
* Strategic Support and Funding to Small Businesses, Freelancers and Independent Contractors critically affected by the COVID-19 in the US and Africa.
Not everyone is eligible to benefit from the Government or the banks' assistance. With unemployment at its highest, millions of bright individuals have nowhere to turn to. We would like to help as many as we can repurpose their talents or services and adapt to the post COVID-19 reality.
Andrea Bocelli Foundation will use the proceeds for:
* Distribution of Medical and Personal Protective Equipment to Hospitals and Care centers in Italy;
* Contribution to sustainable digital education to guarantee access to education to thousands of students: Pilot-phase-project to benefit some public schools and pediatric hospital schools. ABF’s new distance learning initiatives will strive to:
1. Create a library of devices, so as to allow students to connect with their teachers and educators;
2. Develop a platform for the ABF Lab, which will allow access to a series of online educational content, including interactive content;
3. Train the professional role of the digital atelierista, a 4.0 librarian able to support teachers, parents and students on the correct usage of the tools and on how to use the same tools to maintain and develop relationships.
