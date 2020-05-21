SystemDomain announces Pro-Bono Identity & Access Management Assessment and define implementation roadmap.
SystemDomain, Chicago based IT professional services firm is performing complimentary assessment and define roadmap for Identity & Access Management Program.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain, a global IT professional services firm focused on Cyber Security announced that it is offering virtual pro-bono Assessment and Roadmap of Identity & Access Management Program conducted by industry leaders in Identity & Access Management.
Through our IAM consulting services, we can evolve your IAM projects to strategic initiatives, leveraging proven industry processes and best-in-class technologies.
To help get you to the next level, our team will :
• Conduct strategy sessions focusing on overview of IAM trends and vendors, customer business drivers and challenges
• Assess your existing infrastructure and system architecture and establish a strategic roadmap
• Recommend leading IAM technologies across SSO, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Policy Based Access Control (PBAC) , Federation, Password management, Lifecycle management, Privileged Access Management, and Identity Governance.
• Elevate your IAM program from tactical projects to a strategic security program.
“As organizations navigate through global health and financial crisis due to Covid-19, we want to help organizations to protect and secure their assets, brand, employees, users and stockholders by offering Pro-Bono assessment, strategy and roadmap to implement Identity and Access Management Programs, said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, “At SystemDomain Inc. we continue working to do our part by providing technology, best practices and resources to our customers.”
The pro-bono assessment and roadmap for Identity and Access Management program, is limited to companies (for profit and non-profit). The interested clients can reach to Shubhi Garg at sgarg@systemdomaininc.com for more details.
Security is every organization’s top priority. At SystemDomain, we believe that assuring the availability, confidentiality and integrity of your IT infrastructure and the data it contains begins with controlling access to it. We also have strategic alliance with leading Cyber Security solution providers in Identity & Access Management to bring clients the cost-effective solutions. We offer on-premises and cloud based products at very competitive licensing models.
Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:
Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards as Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS
Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.
Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018
Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards
SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics
(http://www.systemdomaininc.com)
Media Relations
SystemDomain Inc
+1 630-922-8189
