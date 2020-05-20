Afghan Artist Shuja Rabbani Defies COVID Lockdown with Latest Album Release
Afghanistan’s electronic music producer has just announced release of his latest music installment with brand new tracks.
This is the best time to be an artist. Most of the world is in a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and musicians from around the world are using the time to get creative, I’m no exception”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuja Rabbani, one of the few names to be breaking into the international music industry from the Middle East, is back in the spotlight with fifth album ‘FOMO’ with eleven new tracks. The album is a follow-up to his floor banging release ‘Pronogaphy’ in 2019.
“This is the best time to be an artist. Most of the world is in a lockdown or a curfew of some sort because of the coronavirus pandemic and musicians from around the world are using the extra time to get creative in their studios, I’m no exception”, says Rabbani.
The album name ‘FOMO’, acronym for ‘fear of missing out’, is a metaphoric antithesis of the current global pandemic where the biggest fear the world faces is the COVID-19 virus and there is no going out for most of the world population.
Based in Dubai, Rabbani’s music has been used to promote Afghanistan in global cultural events in Europe and the Middle East. Rabbani regularly uploads new music to showcase his artistry on social media using hashtag #EDMA to represent Electronic Dance Music Afghanistan.
Throughout 2019, Rabbani consistently released singles to entertain his fans and more singles are expected to follow ‘FOMO’ throughout the year. Rabbani’s music library is available across the internet for download and streaming in leading platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
