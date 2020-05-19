Ruiz Expresses Concern for Farmworker Safety

Trenton – Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement expressing concern for the safety of farmworkers in New Jersey, after several workers tested positive for COVID-19:

“The stats reported today are alarming, our farmworker community is especially vulnerable and we must do more to protect them. We are currently working on legislation to outline safety protocols for farms across the state to safeguard against COVID-19. We need guidelines in place to help protect the workers at every junction, from harvesting to the point of purchase. If we lose sight of enacting these measures proactively, we run the risk of straining our entire food chain.”