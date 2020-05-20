ACEINNA Earns Recognition as a John Deere Partner-Level Supplier and Hall of Fame Supplier
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.
ACEINNA. earns recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2019 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program
ACEINNA earns recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2019 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 -- ACEINNA Earns Recognition as a John Deere Partner-Level Supplier and Hall of Fame Supplier
— John Newton, Vice President for Inertial Products.
ACEINNA, Inc. has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2019 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Hall of Fame status is given after a supplier attains a Partner-level rating for five consecutive years. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating.
According to John Deere, “ACEINNA has earned this award in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.” Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on January 29 in Davenport, Iowa.
ACEINNA is a supplier of high-performance inertial sensor modules to John Deere’s operation in Fargo, ND.
Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.
“We are honored to be recognized by John Deere for our 5th straight year for the technical merits of our IMU and our focus on product quality and on time delivery,” said John Newton, Vice President for Inertial Products. “This John Deere award further adds to the industry recognition that ACEINNA has earned over the last couple of years, positioning us as one of the industry leaders and innovators in the Autonomous Vehicles navigation and positioning space.”
ABOUT ACEINNA
ACEINNA’s precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA’s isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.
