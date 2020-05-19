Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts Meeting | Nebraska Department of Education

State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts Meeting, Thursday, May 28th @ 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Agenda and website link: https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/school-reorganization/

Zoom Information:

Join Zoom Meeting https://educationne.zoom.us/j/93725570326

Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 937 2557 0326 Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/aGNZppE5o

Join by SIP 93725570326@zoomcrc.com

Meeting ID: 937 2557 0326

Join by Skype for Business https://educationne.zoom.us/skype/93725570326

