Nebraska Teacher of the Year | Nebraska Department of Education

2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Application, Nomination Form, Flyer, and News Release:

TENTATIVE TIMELINE

April 2020 Application packets available (Please note, the classroom video submission is postponed for 2021) *A two-minute Public Speaking video will be submitted with the 2021 Application July 2020 (CDT) Postmarked or Submitted deadline for receipt of applications July 2020 Finalists will be selected and notified August 2020 Finalists will be interviewed in Lincoln November 12, 2020 Recognition luncheon

Congratulations! Megan Helberg of Burwell 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year

For more information: News Release Brochure – Workshop Presentations provided by Megan Helberg Congratulations to the 2020 National Teacher of the Year Finalists #ntoy20

Nebraska Teachers of the Year:

Watch Sydney Jensen, 2019 Nebraska Teacher of the Year’s TED Talk, How can we support the emotional wellbeing of teachers? November 13, 2019.

Sydney Jensen, 2019 Nebraska Teacher of the Year; Deborah Neary, State Board of Education Member, District #8; Lisa Fricke, State Board of Education Member, District #2; Senator Mike Groene, Legislative District #42, Chair of the Education Committee; Rachel Wise, State Board of Education Member, District #3; John Witzel, State Board of Education President, District #4; and Matthew L. Blomstedt, Ph.D., Commissioner of Education attend the National Forum on Education Policy July 10-12, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.

“A Culture of Coaching,” by Sydney Jensen, 2019 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, January 3, 2019, Volume 14, Issue 13 article, published in ASCD.

Congratulations Amber Vlasnik 2017 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Amber Vlasnik, and four other State Teachers of the Year will have an educational opportunity to participate in the 2017 EF Education First Professional Development tour to Helsinki & Milan.

More than 60 educators from across the United States will travel to Helsinki and Milan where they will join more than 1500 students for a leadership summit in Milan. This program will be a great opportunity for teachers to travel with fellow educators, explore the education system and culture in Finland, and participate in a Global Leadership Summit featuring keynote speakers Anthony Bourdain and Raj Patel. This leadership conference will delve into an exciting theme, The Future of Food.

2016 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Tim Royers, attended the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit and was honored during the College Football National Championship Game January 7-9, 2017 Royers Extra Yard Trip #ntoy16 #TOYChampExperience Nebraska Teachers of the Year represent the Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics Board on November 5, 2016 Amber Vlasnik (2017), 2016 Treasurer; Shelby Aaberg (2015), 2016 President; and Angela Mosier (2013), 2015 Past President Nebraska Teachers of the Year attended a meeting, prior to the 2017 Awards of Excellence Luncheon on November 3, 2016. (front row, left to right) Kristi Bundy (2014); Maddie Fennell (2007); De Tonack (1992); Patsy Koch-Johns (2006); and Mary Schlieder (2008). (back row, left to right) Dan McCarthy (2009); Tim Royers (2016); Will Locke (1981); John Heineman (2000); Amber Vlasnik (2017); Bob Feurer (2011) and Mary Jane Caffey (2001). Congratulations to Shelby Aaberg, 2015 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

Click here for more information: PAEMST On July 1, 2015, President Obama named 108 mathematics and science teachers as recipients of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Nebraska Teachers of the Year in Salt Lake City, Utah for the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY) “Transformers: Innovating Education” Annual Conference, July 7-10, 2015. Pictured from left to right: Shelby Travis Aaberg (2015); Barbara Hopkins (1988); Maddie Fennell (2007); and Angela Mosier (2013)

Angela Mosier, 2013 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, KETV News Coverage at the White House

Sharing the Light Presentation at the Teacher of the Year and Excellence in Teaching Awards Luncheon November 8, 2012

Teacher of the Year Video from Commissioner of Education’s 2011 Administrators’ Days Keynote