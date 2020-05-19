District ADVISER Monthly Meetings – New Zoom Link | Nebraska Department of Education

District ADVISER Monthly Meetings

The District ADVISER monthly meetings will take place the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 am CST.

The “NEW” Zoom meeting (beginning June 2020) link is:

https://educationne.zoom.us/j/97436482817?pwd=d2Jub09CcGh4V0VsTXJUZm5NaWlTdz09

Recordings can be found on the Meetings tab of the ADVISER Resource Google site- https://sites.google.com/a/education.ne.gov/adviser-early-adopter-program/

No reminders are sent out as this is a standing meeting for all districts. Please add it to your calendar to create a reminder.