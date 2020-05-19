Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Information 5-19-20

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program PRODUCERS WILL BE ABLE TO APPLY FOR CFAP FUNDS MAY 26, 2020 THROUGH AUGUST 28, 2020. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide direct relief to producers who have suffered losses during the 2020 marketing year due to COVID-19. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $19 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to ag producers as well as the Food Box Distribution Program. Visit Farmers.gov/CFAP for more information.