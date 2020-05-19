Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Information 5-19-20

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide direct relief to producers who have suffered losses during the 2020 marketing year due to COVID-19. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $19 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to ag producers as well as the Food Box Distribution Program. Visit Farmers.gov/CFAP for more information. PRODUCERS WILL BE ABLE TO APPLY FOR CFAP FUNDS MAY 26, 2020 THROUGH AUGUST 28, 2020.

