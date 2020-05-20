Home Means Nevada Launches COVID-19 Response Initiative
Home Means Nevada, Inc. partners with IndiSoft, LLC, the provider of The Homeowner Connect PortalBALTIMORE, MD, USA , May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Means Nevada, Inc. (HMN), a state-affiliated nonprofit organization that administers certain functions of the Foreclosure Mediation Program, formally launched its COVID-19 response initiative, a multi-agency effort to promote home retention for Nevadans. The Initiative will build on HMN’s work over the past several years in promoting home retention through its Foreclosure Mediation Portal by adding the functionality of The Homeowner Connect (THOC) to the portal.
THOC offers enhanced features for Nevada homeowners on the steps that can occur prior to the Foreclosure Mediation Program, notably the COVID-19 forbearance and other federal relief programs. It provides information to homeowners from experienced staff, such as housing counselors and regulators, who gained experience during the last mortgage crisis. Nevada consumers will be able to upload required data and documents in pursuit of appropriate foreclosure alternatives, and mortgage servicers will have bi-directional communication and document exchange capabilities with them.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to make THOC available for all Nevadans and appreciate the cooperation of the mortgage servicing community as we further our efforts to promote home retention in our state,” said HMN President Shannon Chambers.
HMN has partnered with IndiSoft, LLC, the provider of THOC, to implement the portal enhancements and to facilitate the registration of mortgage servicers in the portal and deployment of additional features to promote greater efficiencies for all users, including consumers, housing counselors, regulators and servicers.
“This is an exciting opportunity for IndiSoft to help Nevada respond to the devasting economic effects of COVID-19 by providing an intuitive web portal interface and robust home retention tools, making it easier for consumers to seek relief under the various COVID-19 response programs. THOC will also provide assistance for downstream workouts for the affected borrowers that need help, and it will facilitate the implementation of any crisis-related, direct-to-consumer subsidy programs for renters, homeowners, and small businesses within the State of Nevada,” said Cam Melchiorre, president of IndiSoft.
Mortgage lenders and servicers who are interested in learning more about becoming registered and/or receiving training on THOC platform, should contact Camillo Melchiorre, president of IndiSoft (cam.melchiorre@indisoft.us). Legislators, governmental officials, and other members of the Nevada housing community interested in learning more about the program should contact Michelle Crumby, Operations Manager, Home Means Nevada, Inc. (michelle@homemnv.org).
About Home Means Nevada, Inc.
Home Means Nevada, Inc. (HMN), a state-affiliated nonprofit organization, was established for the development and execution of homeowner assistance to address the challenges and needs of distressed homeowners in Nevada. HMN oversees the State’s Foreclosure Mediation Program as established with the passage of Senate Bill 490 of the 2017 Legislative Session. HMN is governed by a Board of Directors, chaired by the Nevada Labor Commissioner, Shannon Chambers, who is also President of HMN. Learn more at www.homemnv.org.
About IndiSoft, LLC
Columbia, Maryland-based IndiSoft LLC develops collaborative technology solutions for the financial services industry. Its RxOffice platform the core framework for The Homeowner Connect, provides advanced workflow management and rich data management tools that enhance risk-based assessment and help companies meet regulatory requirements. RxOffice provides efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions for companies, including mortgage servicers, investors, insurers, and law firms to name a few, that want to remain compliant, effectively manage workflow and maintain a competitive edge. Connect: www.indisoft.us | Twitter: @IndiSoftllc.
