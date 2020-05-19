Sweeney & Oroho Welcome Re-opening of Campgrounds

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Steve Oroho today welcomed the clarifying explanation by the administration saying that private campgrounds and parks for recreational vehicles can be re-opened in advance of the Memorial Day weekend. Until being informed that campgrounds can open as long as they don’t conflict with any municipal ordinance temporarily banning short term rentals, the operators were led to believe that the shutdown order required the continued closure of campgrounds.

“As restrictions are lifted and more people seek a return to the outdoors it is important that we re-open campgrounds and parks for recreational vehicles,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “Outdoor activities are essential to the physical health and mental well-being of people whose lives have been restricted during the shutdown. It’s another responsible step we can take in restoring activities in New Jersey.”

Senator Sweeney and Senator Oroho welcomed the plea by Toby L. O’Rourke, President & CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., who wrote to Governor Murphy calling for the re-openings.

“I am glad the confusion has been rectified so the campgrounds can move forward in advance of the Memorial Day weekend,” said Senator Oroho (R-Sussex). “The operators, the home municipalities and the people who want to use the outdoor grounds now have the certainty they need. They already have a short season due to the natural seasonality of camping, it is important that campgrounds are able to resume business soon. Allowing campgrounds to resume operations soon will help these businesses regain some cash flow and survive this downturn.”

Campsites have ample space, tenting relies on the usage of an individual’s own equipment and RV’s are self-contained units with facilities for food preparation and bathing, so they can operate safely, Senator Oroho noted.

Campground operators have developed procedures that will protect workers and campers. They include standards for social distancing, proper cleaning and the use of personal protective equipment. The campgrounds will also provide economic activity that is so important, Senator Sweeney and Senator Oroho noted.