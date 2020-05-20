AMP Medical Products Launches Medical Grade Hand Sanitizer
Las Vegas Private Label Skincare Company Joins the Fight Against COVID-19 with AMP’d UpLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Medical Products and its manufacturing partner recently launched production of an FDA approved Medical Grade Gel Hand Sanitizer.
AMP'd Up Advanced Hand Sanitizer is formulated to help prevent the spread of illness and infection causing germs. The gel hand sanitizer includes 65% Ethyl Alcohol, and uses a polymer to actively trap and help reduce the evaporation of the ethanol, which results in better protection and longer lasting effects.
The hand sanitizer also contains an enriched moisturizing agent to protect, condition, and soothe the skin. AMP’d Up is enhanced with Aloe Vera Juice, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, and Vitamin E, which provides a pleasant aroma and ultimate hydration.
“We are proud to offer our customers and clientele high quality, effective, and affordable products during these unprecedented, challenging times,” stated Elle Marchese, AMP Medical Products Founder and C.O.O.
Key Benefits of AMP’d Up
AMP’d Up Advanced Hand Sanitizer offers a multitude of benefits including:
• Antimicrobial: kills 99.99% of widespread germs
• Moisturizing Aloe helps prevent your hands from drying out
• No thick, sticky residue
• Meets OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard 1910.1030
• Meets CDC hand washing recommendations in the absence of soap and water
• Manufactured in the USA
AMP’d Up adheres to AMP’s strict purity pledge and is free from parabens, other harmful toxins, artificial colors, artificial fragrances, and synthetic chemical preservatives, and is cruelty free. Additionally, unlike other hand sanitizers, AMP’d Up is free of triclosan, carbomer, and butylene glycol.
A portion of the proceeds from the AMP’d Up Hand Sanitizer will go to COVID-19 relief fund, UNLV EMERGENCY RESPONSE RELIEF. UNLV students are facing unexpected hardships due to COVID-19 and the necessary community response. Many have lost their jobs and cannot afford basic needs like food or housing. Others don’t have access to technology to complete their studies remotely.
AMP’d Up is Available Now!
Our Advanced Hand Sanitizer comes in 4 different sizes: 10ml for $2.50, 4 ounces for $5.95, 6 ounces for $6.50 and a gallon for $128.00. Most regular orders will ship within 48 hours.
Currently, AMP has a filling capacity of 100,000 units.
Smaller fulfillment quantities are also available. The MOQ for AMP brand is 6 units and 12 for private label orders.
About AMP Medical Products:
AMP Medical Products develops and brands medical grade private label skin care products to dispensing physicians. The AMP Aesthetics division is dedicated to meet the private label needs of aestheticians, medical spas, and advanced education training centers.
All of AMP's products are manufactured in the USA in FDA compliant labs. They utilize the most advanced pharmaceutical grade ingredients that are clinically proven to provide results.
AMP's exclusive private label formulas adhere to a strict purity pledge and never contain parabens or other harmful toxins, and are completely free of artificial colors, artificial fragrances, synthetic chemical preservatives, and are cruelty free.
AMP is a group of physicians and aesthetic professionals with over three decades of combined experience.
For more information about AMP Medical Products, visit https://www.ampmedicalproducts.com/ or call 844-AMP-SKIN.
Caroline Knuth
AMP Medical Products LLC
+1 844-267-7546
