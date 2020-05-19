Lake Norman Hydrilla Project – 2020 Grass Carp stocking

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, in cooperation with the Lake Norman Marine Commission, Duke Energy, and Charlotte Water, will be stocking 750 sterile grass carp at Lake Norman to control hydrilla, a particularly aggressive aquatic plant.

WHAT: Stocking 750 sterile grass carp

WHEN: May 20, 2020

WHERE: Ramsey Creek Park, Nantz Road, Cornelius, NC.

The sterile grass carp is an herbivorous cyprinid indigenous to Asia and has been used to control hydrilla and other aquatic weeds in the United States for decades. Hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant, interferes with recreational activities such as boating, swimming, and fishing. It can also interfere with municipal and agriculture operations, such as water withdrawal for drinking water and irrigation.

DWR’s Aquatic Weed Control Program in conjunction with the NC Wildlife Resource Commission, are preparing for a multiple year study that will determine the lifespan of Grass Carp in Lake Norman. More information about the Lake Norman Hydrilla Management Project can be found here

