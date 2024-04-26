Submit Release
Environmental Management Commission to meet May 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet May 8-9 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone. 

Committee meetings will be held starting at 9 a.m. on May 8.  

The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on May 9. 

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.  

Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time  
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
Meeting linkhttps://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m7cd081a2cbb6098ded5c28e740456147
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 464 4481 
Meeting password: DEQEMC (337362 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll 

Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time 
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m8e942d5f90b641f18dbf02f9ba08246d 
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2437 275 0064
Password: DEQEMC (337362 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.  

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources Waste Management and Water Resources.

