Environmental Management Commission to meet May 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet May 8-9 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held starting at 9 a.m. on May 8.

The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on May 9.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m7cd081a2cbb6098ded5c28e740456147

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 464 4481

Meeting password: DEQEMC (337362 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m8e942d5f90b641f18dbf02f9ba08246d

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2437 275 0064

Password: DEQEMC (337362 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.