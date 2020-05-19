Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Meadow Rd, Calais VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Harold Megrath
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VICTIM: Sterry Leno
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police were notified of a physical
altercation that took place on Long Meadow Rd, in Calais. Investigation revealed
that Harold Megrath and Sterry Leno had been in a verbal altercation that
escalated to Megrath assaulting Leno. Megrath was issued a citation for Simple
Assault and was released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not taken
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191