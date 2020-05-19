Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Meadow Rd, Calais VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Harold Megrath                                               

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

VICTIM: Sterry Leno

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police were notified of a physical

altercation that took place on Long Meadow Rd, in Calais. Investigation revealed

that Harold Megrath and Sterry Leno had been in a verbal altercation that

escalated to Megrath assaulting Leno. Megrath was issued a citation for Simple

Assault and was released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not taken

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

