Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A301975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Meadow Rd, Calais VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Harold Megrath

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VICTIM: Sterry Leno

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police were notified of a physical

altercation that took place on Long Meadow Rd, in Calais. Investigation revealed

that Harold Megrath and Sterry Leno had been in a verbal altercation that

escalated to Megrath assaulting Leno. Megrath was issued a citation for Simple

Assault and was released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not taken

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191