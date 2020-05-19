Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana Land Board approves addition to Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area

The Montana State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the state’s purchase of an addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area located southwest of Anaconda in Deer Lodge County.

The board approved the $658,000, 244-acre Grassy Mountain addition to 58,000-acre wildlife management area at the request of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The purchase was facilitated by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which worked between the state and owners Haddox Ventures LLC…

Several supporters encouraged the board to approve the purchase.

“It’s another excellent project in that Anaconda area,” said Mark Lambrect, director of government affairs for the Elk Foundation.

