Commissioner James Brown Launches Formal Investigation Into Blue Cross Blue Shield Following Major Data Breach

October 22, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown has launched an immediate investigation into Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) following a major data breach putting the personal and medical information of up to 462,000 Montana customers at risk. “This breach is not just a technical lapse. This is a deeply disturbing incident with far-reaching and jaw-dropping consequences for our citizens,” said Commissioner Brown. “Montanans have every right to expect their personal data, especially sensitive health information, to be protected by the entities they trust. The severity of this breach underscores the urgent need for robust oversight and our agency to take swift and immediate action to protect Montana consumers.” According to BCBSMT, this breach may have exposed names, addresses, birth dates, billing and medical data, phone numbers, and other sensitive information between October 21, 2024, and January 13, 2025. While BCBSMT says they are notifying affected customers and offering credit monitoring, we are not aware of that happening at this time. Commissioner Brown is taking swift action to ensure Montanans’ rights remain protected and that future violations are prevented. “My first and foremost duty is to protect the people of Montana. Any time a company’s actions become a threat to our citizens, my office will stand in their way and carry out every regulatory authority we possess to safeguard Montana families,” Commissioner Brown affirmed. “We will never hesitate to hold bad actors accountable and ensure consumer trust remains unshaken.” Commissioner Brown also announced the launch of new cybersecurity initiatives and a statewide public awareness campaign to help Montanans guard against identity theft and fraud linked to such incidents. Affected consumers are urged to carefully review Explanation of Benefits statements and report suspicious activity immediately. For information and support, visit the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance website or contact BCBSMT’s dedicated member support line. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Office of the Montana State Auditor Commissioner James Brown (406) 444-2040 media@csimt.gov ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

