Prominent Philly Businessman, Harry Hayman, to Feed 1,000 People During the Pandemic with The Feed Philly Coalition

Harry Hayman The Feed Philly Coalition

“We are a 501 C dedicated to encouraging and assisting restaurants in giving away excess food to the homeless and needy.” - Harry Hayman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Philly Businessman, Harry Hayman, is the founder of Feed Philly Coalition (FPC), an advocacy group that centralizes the fight against hunger and promotes a culture of food upcycling. They are a collaborative effort of food rescues, soup kitchens, restaurants, and food retailers that strive to reduce food insecurity in Philadelphia. The Feed Philly Coalition creates a network among existing non-profits and connects them to the upcycling businesses can be and food retailer or restaurant that reduce their food waste through healthy food donation. Upcycling businesses represent any food retailer or restaurant that reduce their food waste through healthy food donation. The Feed Philly Coalition encourage Philly’s restaurant and business community to utilize the Philadelphia Sustainability Tax Credit. The Tax credit incentivizes food upcycling businesses, thereby increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need.

Harry Hayman wants the world to know that he will make continued efforts to make sure meals will be delivered and try to provide more incentives for giving away excess meals. “The goal is to give 1,000 meals during the pandemic. We are a 501 C dedicated to encouraging and assisting restaurants in giving away excess food to the homeless and needy,” states Harry. “We are introducing legislation to the city of Philadelphia, then to the State, then the US Federal Government to ‘pay’ restaurants for giving away the excess food. For example, it will take the form of a 4000 ‘BURT’ tax credit.”

In Philadelphia, 1:5 residents are food insecure. As the sixth largest city in America, this percentage represents over 330,000 citizens unsure of their next meal. Philadelphia sits tenth on America’s Top Ten Hungriest Cities. Simultaneously, Philadelphia Department of Streets has reported over 480,000,000 pounds of food goes to waste every year. The food available in Philadelphia is not feeding those in need. The current individual methods of food rescue and food distribution are not enough.

By increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need, Harvard Law School surmised that a 15% decrease in food waste could reduce food insecurity by 50%. This collaboration increases the efficacy of food rescue and distribution, to decrease food insecurity from 1:5 to 1:25. “We have pivoted over the last 6 weeks with closed restaurants and are working with other donors, including farmers, who have excess food and upcycling it to folks that need it,” concludes Harry.

The Feed Philly Coalition will make sure that Harry’s goals are met and have five pillars that will help with their vision and goal. Check out the five pillars below:

#1 Feed Philly Coalition creates a network among existing non-profits and connects them to the upcycling businesses within their community.

#2 Upcycling businesses represent any food retailer or restaurant that reduce their food waste through healthy food donation.

#3 Encourage Philly’s restaurant and business community to utilize the Philadelphia Sustainability Tax Credit.

#4 The Tax credit incentivizes food upcycling businesses, thereby increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need.

#5 Create food sustainability and feed Philly. By increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need.

Harry Hayman

https://harryhayman.com/about-harry/

Harry Hayman is a prominent figure in Philadelphia, known for his many business ventures and charitable causes. Harry first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industries with an impressive resume of ventures that includes the Bynum Hospitality Group, GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, EAST COAST Saloons & RENEGADE Tacos. Harry Hayman currently participates in numerous forms of community involvement, including his frequent speaking engagements, the Feed Philly Coalition and The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, which he founded. From an early age, Harry Hayman knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. At age 17, he got his foot in the door of the bar business as a dish-washer in Washington, DC. Within the next couple of years, he would rise through the ranks and work just about every job you could think of in a bar. By 19, he started Presto! Design, marketing special events at local bars and restaurants.

While gaining real-world experience working in bars, he also pursued more traditional education. After attending Radnor High School, and then American University where he earned a B.A. in International Business and Finance, he wanted to prove to himself that he could get into the prestigious Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. Harry spent a year at Wharton studying entrepreneurial management with a minor in English, and then took a leave of absence to expand the Bynum Hospitality Group’s operations and proceeded to open several new places. He was still a long way off from his future at EAST COAST Saloons, but his path lay clear before him. By now, he was ready to truly break out on his own as an entrepreneur. He founded GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, bringing with him many of the lessons and experience he’d learned from the restaurant industry.

With the passing decades, Harry gained experience in the fields of brand activation, charity, entrepreneurship, management, and marketing promotions, building his reputation for innovation and professionalism in the hospitality and entertainment industries. GEMINI continues to be a leader in consulting, helping those who want to enter into the restaurant industry get a handle on strategies for marketing and growth. Harry, meanwhile, continues to spend much of his time involved in community organizations, including speaking engagements and other activities. From dish-washer to consulting other entrepreneurs on how to get their business dreams off the ground, Harry Hayman has done it all.