VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Price Gouging Hotline Team Members for Working to Protect Florida Consumers During Crisis

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The team members operating our Price Gouging Hotline have worked tirelessly throughout this crisis—fielding calls and complaints from Floridians concerned about outrageous price increases and scams. Many of them quickly adapted to working remotely. Others, following strict CDC health guidelines, social distanced and worked periodically from our call center. Their dedication to our mission of protecting Floridians has helped our Consumer Protection Division Rapid Response Team secure more than half a million dollars in refunds for consumers and further price gouging investigations.”

The Price Gouging Hotline is operated by the members of Attorney General Moody’s Office of Citizen Services. Hotline team members answer phone calls, emails, online submissions and NO SCAM app reports from consumers. The information they obtain through these communications is vital to helping investigators and members of the Attorney General’s Rapid Response Team get results for Florida consumers.

Since activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, the Florida Attorney General’s Office has: