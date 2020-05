KELO News

The South Dakota Board of Regents has decided that universities will resume in-person classes at the start of the fall term.

Among the first to start is the Law School at USD, which normally begins in the first week in August.

Law School Dean Neil Fulton says it won’t be classes as usual.

Read more at: https://kelo.com/news/articles/2020/may/18/usd-law-school-among-first-to-be-back-with-face-to-face-education-this-fall/1019446/