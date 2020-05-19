White-tailed deer in Gallatin County suspected positive for CWD

CWD - Region 3

Tue May 19 08:49:24 MDT 2020

Bozeman — Initial test results have identified a white-tailed buck deer in Gallatin County as being suspect for carrying chronic wasting disease.

The deer was euthanized earlier this month in the Springhill area of north Bozeman after displaying several classic symptoms of the disease.

This case is the first detection of CWD in Gallatin County. CWD was first detected in Montana in 2017 and is known to exist along the state’s southern and northern borders, as well as in neighboring states and provinces. The first detection of CWD in southwest Montana was in December near Sheridan.

CWD is a fatal disease affecting the nervous system of deer, elk and moose. Transmission most commonly occurs through direct contact between animals. Carcasses and bodily fluids of infected animals can also be sources of infection for other cervids that come into contact with them.

Since 2017, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has rotated its CWD surveillance efforts around the state. During the coming hunting season, FWP plans to focus part of its statewide surveillance efforts in southwest Montana. FWP is currently reviewing data collected during the previous hunting season and possible management strategies to determine necessary next steps in managing the disease.

CWD is not known to be transmissible to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against consuming animals that have tested positive for CWD.

For more information about CWD and Montana’s response, visit fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

Media contact: Morgan Jacobsen, 406-577-7891, morgan.jacobsen@mt.gov.