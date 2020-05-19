Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP accepting public comment on Cascade County pipeline replacement project

Fish & Wildlife - Region 4

Tue May 19 08:25:58 MDT 2020

Great Falls – Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has developed a draft environmental assessment for a proposed project to add a new section of crude oil pipeline in Cascade County and is accepting comments through May 27.

The section of pipeline to be replaced is located adjacent to the Missouri River, approximately 1 mile downstream from Morony Dam. The action has been requested by Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC, and would allow the carrier to replace an old section of pipeline by add a new section of 12-inch diameter crude oil pipeline to the existing right-of-way agreement and abandon part of the existing pipeline once the new pipeline is tied in and operational.

To review the EA, visit www.fwp.mt.gov and click on “News” and then “Recent Public Notices.” To request a printed version of the EA, contact the Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840. Questions and comments on the EA will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 27.

Written comments can be mailed to: EA Comment Phillips 66; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; 4600 Giant Springs Road; Great Falls, MT 59405. Comments can also be emailed, with the subject line “P66 EA Comments,” to gbertellotti@mt.gov.

If you have questions about the EA or the project, call 406-454-5840.

