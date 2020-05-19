Dr David Samadi: Study finds obesity link to increased mortality in survivors of prostate cancer
Dr. David Samadi Robotic Prostate Expert is expanding his Manhattan Practice Now to Long Island with Two Locations.
Obesity is a major risk factor not only for prostate cancer but for Covid-19 and other important health issues.
Prostate Cancer is a silent killer, close to 200,000 men are diagnosed each year. Obesity is a big risk factor as well as race and genetic factors. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men, who survive non metastatic prostate cancer or cancer that has not spread but are obese post-diagnosis, have an associated increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality and all-cause mortality, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Data from this same study also showed obese survivors additionally have a potential increased risk for prostate cancer-specific mortality.
— Dr. David Samadi
“Body weight of men makes a difference in their overall survivability when it comes to prostate cancer and their overall health,” said Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “Findings such as this can lead to a better understanding of the relationship between obesity’s effect not only on prostate cancer but how it affects other organs of the body.”
For the study, close to 12,000 patients from 21 states were identified to participate in the Cancer Prevention Study II Nutrition Cohort. This two-decade long study recruited men diagnosed with prostate cancer between 1992 and 2013. Each man had their baseline body mass index (BMI) taken along with completing questionnaires every two years after their initial diagnosis. This was done to help track weight changes during the study.
Findings showed that survivors of prostate cancer who had a BMI of 30 kilograms (kg)/m2 (obese) or higher after their diagnosis, had a greater risk of prostate cancer-specific mortality when compared to men with a normal BMI of 18.5 kg/m2 to 24.9 kg/m2.
“What the study specifically showed was men who had survived but had gained more than five percent of their weight after their initial diagnosis of prostate cancer, were more likely to succumb to prostate cancer when compared to men who maintained their weight after their cancer diagnosis. Those same men were also at risk for dying from cardiovascular disease and other causes,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Men who were overweight, which is a BMI of 25 to 29.9, also were at a greater risk for prostate cancer-specific mortality but had no association of an increased risk for cardiovascular disease or all-cause mortality.”
While weight gain post-diagnosis negatively affected mortality risk, men who experienced weight loss post-diagnosis also saw reductions in their survivability. Men who lost three percent or more of their body weight had a heightened risk of all-cause mortality. The researchers stated that this likely was due to a result of an underlying disease.
“For men with non metastatic or localized prostate cancer, they have an extraordinarily high five-year survival rate of almost 100 percent,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi. “But it’s important to know while that survival rate is excellent, survival rates are also based on if the cancer grows or spreads, along with a man’s age and overall health. Getting and staying healthy and cancer free can improve with positive lifestyle changes. Here’s what I recommend – eat healthy by following the Mediterranean diet, be physically active, get adequate sleep, don’t smoke, and go out and enjoy life. When combined together, men can significantly improve their overall health.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
Dr. David Samadi
Robotic Oncology
+ +1 2123655000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn