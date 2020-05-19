Market Leader for Cloud Location Services Celebrates 25 Years
LocationSmart celebrates 25th anniversary.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many industries are feeling the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, LocationSmart has assisted businesses as they navigate through the new online-based climate. Through their unique services, stellar leadership and innovation, LocationSmart has thrived in the wireless industry for 25 years.
LocationSmart provides a web services API-based location platform for application developers to enable context-awareness and security for a wide range of mission critical services. From multi-source location intelligence, enabling businesses with global location to determine the true location of connected devices; to consent management and messaging; and geofencing solutions to verify what areas devices are in and the proximity of their users to areas of interest. These patent-protected services assist clients in receiving and maintaining location insights about critical assets, complying with government regulations, and gaining 24/7 visibility into their supply chains, to name a few.
The leadership of LocationSmart, has remained strong through their 25 years of service since its original founding as TechnoCom Corporation (now doing business as LocationSmart). Its co-founders Masoud Motamedi and Mario Proietti launched the business to help drive adoption of location technologies for wireless E911 services. Proietti, CEO of LocationSmart, spearheaded the creation of its Location-as-a-Service (LaaS) business and oversaw the establishment of LocationSmart as the industry leader in cloud-based location services and the most comprehensive LaaS platform in the industry. Motamedi, the President of LocationSmart, is responsible for the business operations and the management of corporate resources. Together, Motamedi and Proietti continue to innovate and lead LocationSmart.
“When Masoud [Motamedi] approached me about joining him to start TechnoCom Corporation in 1995,” said Proietti, “I was in a great position that I really enjoyed - until it unexpectedly evaporated and I was laid off just two weeks later. That personal adversity created the catalyst for me to take the leap into this new venture with Masoud. Since then I have been grateful and gratified to have helped him successfully guide this company through 25 years of twists and turns. Through it all, the dedication of our team members has assured that we’ve always remained focused on our core mission of enabling services that add value, safety and security to people’s lives through the use of location technologies. Thinking about the company’s launch and numerous transitions over the past 25 years reminds me of a quote from one of my favorite philosophers, “… sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.“ – Marilyn Monroe.”
Motamedi who believes that companies have to be flexible said, “Change is inevitable, and we sure have seen plenty of change in our industry in the past 25 years. Our longevity can be traced back to having dedicated and motivated individuals in every turn of the business, empowered individuals who were allowed to flourish. We learned from them, from our successes, and more importantly from our failures. The one theme that has remained constant in all these years, has been to put the great knowledge of our team toward high quality services and products.”
