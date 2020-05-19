Dallas Theological Seminary Announces Two New Degree Programs and the Expansion of 100% Online Degree Options

The landmark sign for DTS

Two new master's degrees (Chaplaincy and Apologetics) will be added to DTS's curriculum this fall and six more degrees will now be available 100% online.

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTS Announces Two New Degree Programs and the Expansion of 100% Online Degree Options

Dallas Theological Seminary is excited to announce the addition of two new master’s degree programs to the curriculum for the upcoming academic year, bring the total number of graduate degrees offered to 17. The Seminary is also expanding the number of master’s degrees that are available 100 percent online by adding six degrees to the two currently offered.

MA in Chaplaincy and Ministry Care (MACP)

The new 79-hour MACP degree program will help students in ministries of care (such as vocational chaplaincy roles in the military, law enforcement, hospital/healthcare, and corporate arenas) to counsel others in the areas of trauma care, grief, ethics, and more. Find out more specifics about the program at dts.edu/macp.

MA in Apologetics and Evangelism (MAAE)

The new 69-hour MAAE degree program is for those passionate about sharing their faith and defending the truth in a winsome and gracious manner. The program builds on DTS’s Bible and theology core, adding in courses in philosophical apologetics, relational evangelism, and a defense of the key issues such as the reliability of scriptures and the historicity of the resurrection. Find out more about the MAAE at dts.edu/maae.

Fully Online Professional MAs

Starting in fall 2020, the MA in Christian Education, MA in Christian Leadership, MA of Arts in Cross-cultural Ministry, MA in Media Arts and Worship, and the new MA in Chaplaincy and Ministry Care, and MA in Apologetics and Evangelism will be available entirely online for working adults. These online courses mean that students no longer need to travel to campus to complete their degree programs, enabling them to continue serving their local community while they learn.

With these new programs and the increased availability of our 100% online offerings, DTS can now train more students to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ and to fulfill our mission “to glorify God by equipping godly servant-leaders for the proclamation of His Word and the building up of the body of Christ worldwide.”

