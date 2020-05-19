DATCP Reminds Corn Producers: Weed Control Products Containing Isoxaflutole Currently Not Permitted in Wisconsin

​Release Date: May 19, 2020

MADISON – As corn producers prepare fields for the 2020 planting season, they may need to use an alternative herbicide to combat weeds. Two products containing the active ingredient isoxaflutole are currently pending renewal from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in Wisconsin and are not permitted in Wisconsin.​

On February 15, 2020, the following registrations expired for these isoxaflutole products produced by Bayer CropScience: Corvus (EPA Reg No. 264-1066) and Balance Flexx (EPA Reg. No. 264-1067). Use of these products without the Wisconsin Product Bulletin is in violation of the product Section 3 label and is not permitted under federal regulations.

Once the products are renewed, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will update the state pesticide database at https://www.kellysolutions.com/wi/pesticideindex.asp. A reminder that pesticide dealers and applicators should check the database prior to selling or using a pesticide and to use products in accordance with label requirements.

In Wisconsin, pesticide applicators must follow all product use directions and precautions on: 1) the Wisconsin Product Bulletin, which must accompany the sale and packaging of the product, and 2) the container label. The product bulletin must be in the possession of the user at the time of the pesticide application.

For questions, email DATCP's Pesticide Program at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov.

