19 May 2020

The Food and Drink Federation responds to the announcement of the UK's global tariff

FDF has issued the following press release following the announcement of the UK's global tariff:

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, FDF said:

“The FDF welcomes today's announcement of the UK's global tariff. The Government has taken on board FDF's suggestions to maintain specific and compound tariffs on agrifood goods that limit exchange rate impacts on tariffs, and encourage the use of higher quality and value ingredients. This gives food and drink manufactures time to prepare for the application of these tariffs after 1 January 2021.

“This is a sensible step back from the temporary tariffs set out in March 2019. This approach will preserve essential negotiating capital for the UK in trade talks with the EU, US and Japan. That said, it is vital that the UK secures a trade deal with the EU before the end of the year to avoid serious damage to manufacturers and for consumers.

“It will take time for business to understand the implications of these tariffs. The FDF will work closely with both members and government to identify any concerns and ensure the best possible outcomes.”

Notes for editors:

  1. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is the voice of the food and drink manufacturing industry – the UK's largest manufacturing sector. For more information about FDF and the industry we represent visit: www.fdf.org.uk
  2. Statistics on the food and drink industry.

More Information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

