2019: A Strategically Significant Year for Sagacious IP (The 2019 Achievement Release)

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, an award-winning IP research solutions provider, revealed that 2019 was strategically very important and successful year for the company. This was attributed to numerous accomplishments and significant events such as inclusion in the 2019 IAM Strategy 300 and IAM Patent 1000 rankings, receiving the prestigious Global Business Excellence Award - 2019, setting up offices in Japan, Europe and North America and entering into new partnerships with ASSOCHAM & NASSCOM among others.

Here’s a roundup of the key achievements and important events during 2019.

Listed in IAM Strategy 300 and IAM Patent 1000

The 2019 edition of IAM Strategy 300, which is a yearly listing of individuals who lead the way in the development and execution of IP value creation programs, listed Mr. Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP and Mr. Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP, among the leading IP strategists for the year 2019.

Furthermore, Mr. Vivek Singh, who heads Sagacious IP’s IP Drafting, Filing and Prosecution Practice, was listed among the leading individuals in the IAM Patent 1000 ranking: The World's Leading Patent Professionals guide for 2019.

Received the Global Business Excellence Award 2019

Sagacious IP also received the Outstanding Product/Service category award at the esteemed 2019 Global Business Excellence Awards. The company bagged the award for its innovative F3 Analysis model which helps corporations manage their patent portfolios effectively by boosting a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and manual expert analysis. The model helps companies to classify their patents into three major categories, Fundamental Patents, Future Patents and Fringe Patents. F3 Analysis model is implemented in the US, European, Korean, Japanese and Chinese companies with over 100,000 patents across the world.

Setup Japan, Europe and North American Offices

The company also stationed its Japan, Europe and North American offices for enhanced collaboration with existing customers as well as develop new partnerships. Mr. Anant Kataria, CEO at Sagacious IP, relocated to Toronto, Canada, to be actively involved in the company’s North American customer engagements. Furthermore, based in Netherlands, Mr. Faiz Wahid, Regional Head - Europe, came on-board and is now responsible for growing the company’s brands and business in Europe. Alecia Thomson and Will Jasprizza located in our Tokyo office are driving the growth in the Japan market.



Increased Footprints in India

Sagacious IP, primarily an IP service provider with its rich experience in assisting companies in the US, EU and Japan, is now assisting organizations in India through the knowledge and expertise gained globally. In this model, Sagacious IP shared best practices in the patent processes and innovation management with CoEs of MNCs, MSMEs and Start-ups in the Indian ecosystem. Furthermore, Sagacious also assisted several product launches – in India and globally, through its technical and legal FTO opinions. During the year, Sagacious increased its partnership network significantly to include Ministry of MSME, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, EBTC, JETRO, IEEMA, DFI and CII.

Announced New Partnerships with ASSOCHAM & NASSCOM

With its aim to increase IP awareness in India, Sagacious IP joined hands with ASSOCHAM in their 'Startup Launchpad Series' in 2019 as the IPR Partner where Mr. Vivek Singh, Sagacious IP, was invited as one of the esteemed Jury members at ASSOCHAM Startup Launchpad Pune & Vizag event to review IP portfolio of startups and also aware them about the importance of IP.

Additionally, the company also joined hands with NASSCOM and entered into an agreement for making various technology specific research reports to reveal the technology shift in Indian IP space. Through this association, Sagacious IP will be supporting NASSCOM in creating patent related content for NASSCOM Community and will also be a part of running various IP Workshops and programs to increase IP awareness among startups/SME’s in India.



Participated in Multiple Prestigious Conferences

During 2019, the company actively participated in multiple industry events and conferences across the globe including the IPBC events (IPBC Global, IPBC Asia, IPBC India, IAM Patent licensing, IAM Software IP), APAA, INTA, GIPC, IPA, IP Conclave and IPTSE Awards Convention, National IPR Summit PharmaRIA, Bio Asia and AIPLA.

Relocated to New Office

Sagacious IP moved its office to a new location - Echelon Institutional Area, Sector - 32, Gurugram, during the fourth quarter of 2019. The new office environment is not only conducive to work and but also allows access to an in-house cafeteria and recreational area for relaxation during break hours.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

