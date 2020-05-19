Aimondo AI Symbol

Aimondo, the Düsseldorf-based start-up specialising in AI, issued the new 5.75% bond. This marks the begin of internationalizing re-pricing for the online-trade

Aimondo AG (IKR:Aimondo PS I)

Artificial Intelligence is the closest method of controlling digital commerce. This means that equal opportunities will be available again from 2020.” — Heinrich Muller (AI pioneer)

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BAFin) approves new Aimondo Bond

A successful start paves the way for further expansion and internationalization of the software company specialized in artificial intelligence. On May 15, the time had come - the BAFin approved the new 5.75% bond of the Düsseldorf-based start-up specialising in AI. With a maturity of only 24 months, the bond is a reliable choice in times of unmanageable financial markets. For the "Family & Friends" investors and early subscribers, the company additionally combines the incentive of a voluntary profit sharing for the coming year. With the fresh capital, the technology leader in dynamic price optimization is financing the company's expansion strategy and targeted entry into the most attractive e-commerce markets in the world.

The German software company Aimondo has made a name for itself over the last three years as a service provider for online shops and brand manufacturers in e-commerce. With its innovative AI-based software, the growth-oriented start-up company has achieved significant increases in sales for its customers and is now setting the course for internationalization. With eight million euros from the second round of financing, the expansion will start with immediate effect, initially into European markets. With its unique "Made in Germany" pricing software, the start-up also aims to stir up international e-commerce markets. The management team around Heinrich Muller, co-founder and managing director of Aimondo GmbH, has been expanded to include the top people Thomas Baierlein from Munich and Roman Wuermli from Switzerland. This means that two top managers with international experience in corporate management complete the team.

In digital trade, the competition is only a mouse click away and the best positioning is decisive for turnover and success. With almost 100% precision, Aimondo calculates and achieves the desired position of its customers with its AI software, groundbreaking price algorithms and other factors. Most competitors in this huge market niche - especially from the US - only achieve less than 60% on average with conventional methods.

Aimondo wants to use this competitive advantage, grow fast and let investors participate. With an interest rate of 5.75% the Aimondo paper (ISIN DE000A289K55) is far ahead. An additional 25% of the expected profit in 2021 will be distributed to bond subscribers. This promises an excellent return from the participation in the pillars of online trading: Cloud computing, Software-as-a-Service and AI. The bond will be booked into the custody accounts and the interest will be paid semi-annually as a bank-securitised bond.

After four years of development investment, break-even is already planned for the fourth quarter of 2020. And after that, the famous hockey stick model of successful American SaaS-start-ups will also be available for the German AI pioneer. In addition to dividend payments, a high company value, created from earnings and technological leadership, is a primary goal.

Press contact: mp@aimondo.net