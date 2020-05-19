RingLeader’s Secure eFax Service Helping People Work from Home During the Pandemic

An industry leader in internet phone services is helping companies with its communication tools during the COVID-19 crisis.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Fredericksburg, VA-based RingLeader today announced that one of its cost-effective communication tools is helping teams and individuals effectively work from home during the global pandemic.

“It’s satisfying to see our secure efax service helping companies manage their communication needs without spending a fortune on it,” said Mike Darling, Manager of Marketing communications and spokesperson for RingLeader. “Our eFax service helps teams and individuals work from home safely and communicate securely during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Use your Carrier-Connect minutes for email faxing in addition to voice. For businesses simply looking for fax- whether fax to email or fax to fax machine (using an adaptor to connect to the internet), choose the mode of faxing that best fits your needs,” said Darling.

Darling added, “RingLeader faxing uses an encrypted connection to send fax pages through your Wifi, meaning you can receive them in your own server, fax machine or email address.”

Another feature, according to Darling, is that while many legacy faxing services have a failure rate as high as 50%, RingLeader’s eFax can ensure 99.99% reliable faxing no matter how many pages you’re sending.

“Secure faxing no longer has to be an expensive service!” highlighted Darling. “With RingLeader internet faxing you get 99.99% reliable, HIPAA compliant faxing delivered where you need it for a low monthly rate.”

RingLeader offers subscription plans different subscription plans for businesses of all types and sizes: All plans have secure, reliable SIP trunks, are HIPAA compliant, and free on-network calls.

The company offers 30-day risk-free trials and demos are available to those interested in walking through RingLeader’s services and capabilities.

“Just tell us a little about your team or business, and we’ll tailor our demo specifically to you,” stressed Darling.

As to why anyone should try RingLeader’s communication solutions for the healthcare industry, a customer identified as Paul said, “The service has been reliable over time, and the implementation and support team is fantastic. All around, we have a great partnership with RingLeader.”

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. The company specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into one, single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

For more information, please contact Mike Darling at (866) 384-3747 ext 411 or visit: https://ringleader.co/ and https://ringleader.co/blog/.

###

About RingLeader

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. RingLeader specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into a single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

Contact Details:

Mike Darling

150 Riverside Pkwy

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Phone: 866.384.3747

Source: RingLeader