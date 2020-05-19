Covid-19 Impact on Daptomycin Market Growth Opportunities 2020-2025, Business Investment with Leading Companies
Daptomycin is a lipopeptide antibiotic used in the treatment of systemic and life-threatening infections caused by Gram-positive organisms. This report focuses on Daptomycin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Daptomycin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Daptomycin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Daptomycin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck & Co.
Pfizer
Teva
Mylan
Fresenius Kabi
Sagent Pharmaceuticals
Xellia
Hisun
HENGRUI PHARMA
Huadong Medicine
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
350 mg lyophilized powder
500 mg lyophilized powder
Segment by Application
Adult
Pediatric patients (1 to 17 years of age)
