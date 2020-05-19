Covid-19 Impact on Perfume and Fragrances Market Growth Opportunities 2020, Business Investment with Leading Companies

A new market study, titled “Global Perfume and Fragrances Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

May 19, 2020

Perfume and Fragrances Market

The global Perfume and Fragrances market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Perfume and Fragrances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perfume and Fragrances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Perfume and Fragrances in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Perfume and Fragrances manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anais Anais

Cham Pangme

Chanel

Estee Lauder

JOY-Jean Patoa

Lancoome

Nina Ricci

Shalimar

Dior

Cabotine

Calvin Klein

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau Fraiche

Eau de Cologne

Segment by Application

Men

Women

