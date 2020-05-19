State continues quest to eradicate invasive Spartina in June

This year’s treatment season for Spartina, an aggressive invasive weed, starts June 1 and will continue through November, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced today. Survey and eradication efforts will take place in multiple areas, including Grays Harbor, Hood Canal, Willapa Bay, Puget Sound, the north and west sides of the Olympic Peninsula and at the mouth of the Columbia River.

This year’s work will build on success in 2019 when Spartina was eradicated at four additional sites, bringing the total number of eradicated sites to 65. The Spartina eradication effort has been highly effective – reducing infestations from a high of more than 9,000 solid acres in 2003 to about three total acres this year. But significant work remains to be done. The three remaining acres are spread over 131 sites - meaning 67 percent of all tracked sites are not yet eradicated. Eradication is vital to protect Washington’s shorelines.

“Our goal is to eradicate Washington’s remaining Spartina infestations, protecting important habitat for salmon, waterfowl and shellfish,” said Chad Phillips, WSDA’s Spartina Program Coordinator. “The Spartina Eradication Program is restoring many of the state’s most productive estuaries and shoreline habitats. This year, with our project cooperators, we will continue the challenging work of finding and removing thousands of Spartina plants remaining in the Puget Sound and along Washington’s coast.”

This year, project partners will survey more than 60,000 acres of saltwater estuaries and 750 miles of shoreline in 12 counties. WSDA and its partners dig out small infestations by hand and treat larger sites with herbicides. Since 1995, WSDA has served as the lead state agency for Spartina eradication, facilitating the cooperation of local, state, federal and tribal governments; universities; interested groups; and private landowners. Together they located and treated over 11,000 individual Spartina plants last year.

Spartina, commonly known as cordgrass, can disrupt the ecosystems of native saltwater estuaries. If left unchecked, Spartina outcompetes native vegetation and converts ecologically healthy mudflats and estuaries into solid Spartina meadows. As a result, important habitat for salmon, forage fish, invertebrates, shorebirds and waterfowl, are lost, the threat of flooding is increased, and the state’s shellfish industry is negatively impacted.

Visit agr.wa.gov/plantsinsects/weeds/Spartina to see progress reports on Spartina control efforts.