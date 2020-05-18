Governor Walz Appoints the Honorable Theodora GaÃ¯tas to the Minnesota Court of Appeals

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Judge Theodora Gaïtas to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Judge Gaïtas will fill the vacancy occurring upon the retirement of the Honorable John Rodenberg. This seat is designated as an at-large seat.

“Judge Gaïtas has a reputation for excellence and an unquestionable commitment to fairness and justice for Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “Her experience is deeply rooted in service to others – both in her work on behalf of victims of domestic violence and children, and as a public defender. It is an honor to appoint her to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.”

“It is clear that Judge Gaïtas is passionate about her work and has spent her legal career protecting Minnesotans’ rights and standing up for people,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “She has extensive appellate experience and has been guided throughout her career by a commitment to equity, respect, and justice.”

About Judge Theodora Gaïtas: Judge Gaïtas currently serves as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District chambered in Minneapolis, where she presides over criminal matters and co-chairs the district’s Domestic Violence Steering Committee. Previously, she practiced with Matonich Law, where she represented individuals in medical negligence and medical device litigation throughout Minnesota. Prior to practicing at Matonic Law, Judge Gaïtas served as an appellate public defender with the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender’s Office, a trial-level public defender in Pennsylvania, and a judicial clerk at the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Judge Gaïtas serves as a member of the Minnesota Supreme Court Rules of Evidence Advisory Committee and on the board of Twin Cities Theatre Camp. Her previous community involvement included chairing the Jungle Theater’s board of directors and serving as secretary of Children of Incarcerated Caregivers.

Judge Gaïtas received her B.A., summa cum laude, and J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota.