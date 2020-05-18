Governor Walz Announces Appointment to Fill First Judicial District Vacancy

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Martin Fallon as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Mr. Fallon will replace the Honorable Kevin Eide. He will be chambered in Carver County.

“I am pleased to appoint Martin Fallon to the First Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “His diverse work and life experience and history of dedicated community involvement stood out among a list of strong candidates. I look forward to seeing his work on behalf of the people of Minnesota.”

“Martin Fallon is a statewide leader in the legal community,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “He is a highly experienced attorney who represents the One Minnesota values of fairness and accessibility in our justice system.”

Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley Counties.

AboutMartin Fallon: Mr. Fallon is a partner at Mason LLP, where he represents a wide range of businesses in complex commercial litigation in federal and state courts and arbitration hearings. Previously, he worked as an Associate Attorney at Faegre & Benson, LLP and clerked for the Honorable David S. Doty of the United States District Court of Minnesota. Mr. Fallon’s community involvement includes serving as a mentor and advisor at multiple local colleges, universities, and academies; serving as a Board Member of the Ramsey County Historical Society and several bar associations; and participating in the St. Joseph’s Church congregation in West St. Paul.

Mr. Fallon received his B.A., cum laude, from St. John’s University, his M.A. from University of Minnesota, and his J.D., summa cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law.