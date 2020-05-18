Notice of Intent to Adopt Rules and Regulations. WWMC Chapter 2

Proposed Rules for Chapter 2 Uniform Procedures, Fees, Costs, and Charges for Inspecting, Copying, and Producing Public Records

In accordance with Wyoming Statute § 16-3-103(j), the Wheat Marketing Commission is proposing new rules to adopt in their entirety the uniform public record rules promulgated by the Department of Administration and Information. The proposed new rules will provide uniform procedures, fees, costs, and charges for inspection, copies, and production of public records. The proposed new rules will aid in the effort to create uniform public record rules and fees across State agencies.

Comment period for these rules will close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Copies of the rules may be obtained by contacting Derek Grant, Wyoming Dept. of Agriculture, 2219 Carey Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82002; phone: 307-777-7180; email derek.grant@wyo.gov; or from the State of Wyoming rules website at http://rules.wyo.gov