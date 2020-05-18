More Than $2 Million Approved for Sanford Utility

The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $2 million to reimburse Hurricane Florence-related expenses for Sanford utility repairs.

The funds reimburse repairs made to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Repairs included removing and replacing destroyed electrical and mechanical components critical to the plant’s operations.

FEMA has approved a total of more than $2.4 million in Hurricane Florence-related expenses to the City of Sanford.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1.5 million and the state’s share is more than $517,000.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.