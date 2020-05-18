Willow Springs License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Willow Springs License Office, located at 705 E. Main St., opened Tuesday at 9 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Willow Springs License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (417) 469-3944.

The management contract for the Willow Springs License Office was awarded to Cynthia L. Blades on Feb. 13, 2020. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

