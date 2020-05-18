Officer Involved Death Investigation in Caledonia, Wis.

CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in the area of Caledonia, Wis. that occurred the morning of Monday, May 18, 2020.

While attempting to take a suspect into custody, a Caledonia Police Officer became involved in a physical altercation with the subject. During the struggle, the subject removed a firearm from his own waistband and turned the firearm on himself. The subject succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Caledonia Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation with assistance from DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to DOJ.