City of Mt. Vernon, NY First Responders Parade at Wartburg
MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, US, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
City of Mount Vernon’s First Responders Parade in Support of Wartburg Staff
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – May 18th, 2020 – The City of Mount Vernon’s first responders paid tribute to Wartburg’s frontline staff battling this community’s COVID-19 pandemic on Friday May 15th by parading through Wartburg’s 34-acre campus. Paying tribute were representatives from the City of Mount Vernon’s Fire Department, Police Department, the Office of the Mayor, City Council, the Department of Public Works, the Recreation Department, and the Office of Emergency Management.
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard provided grab and go meals for the second shift staff and said “We are a resilient community and you are here doing heroes work and we just wanted to show our appreciation to you on this day.” The food was provided by Flava’s Kitchen & Catering on Gramatan Avenue.
Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO, thanked Wartburg Board Members Thomas A. Roth, Ulrich J. Rosa, Rev. Sarah Payne Brown, and Rev. Dr. Darren M. Morton who were present and also said, “The gesture is an inspiration to this team as we begin to heal in the aftermath of unprecedented physically and emotionally challenging circumstances and I am grateful to the Mayor for recognizing the unsung healthcare heroes who work in the post-acute environment.”
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the “Best Nursing Homes in New York State” by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare
Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Coreen Boothe
Wartburg
+1 914-513-5128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn