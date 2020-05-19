Jackie Keller, Founding Director of NutriFit NutriFit.

By Jackie Keller, Founding Director of NutriFit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takeout v. Home Delivery

Are you in the 60% of US consumers that order takeout once a week? Have the number of times you order per week gone up during the current COVID-19 pandemic? Are you worried about quarantine weight gain, or the ‘quarantine fifteen’? We have some meal tips and advice on why it might be better to consider healthy home delivered meals while you’re staying safe at home.

Think Beyond A Single Meal

It’s easy to order up something on the spur of the moment that’s delivered before you’ve had time to consider the overall nutritional value of the meal, and how it fits into your daily caloric targets. That’s where you can easily get in trouble. Consider your daily caloric requirements and intake (if you know it), and what that spontaneity might cost, beyond the amount you’ll pay in dollars and cents. The overall calorie, fat, carbohydrate and protein of each meal matters.

Consider Portion Sizes

While a larger container of any given item might be a better value, it’s important to consider what the right portion size is for you when you ‘dish up’ for dinner! Leaving some leftovers for the next day is a great way to avoid the dreaded quarantine weight gain. If your delivery doesn’t contain a recommendation for portioning that is appropriate for your individual body and lifestyle (you’re remaining active while staying safer-at-home, right?), finding out the correct portion size can help turn a regular delivery dinner into a more healthy takeout meal! NutriFit's Family Fare A La Carte containers give you the number of portions in the container and the basic nutritional information so you know how much to eat! Their Fit for ONE single, complete meals have all of the data you need to know for sure what you're eating.

What To Do With Leftovers

Not one for repeating the same meal? That's why Fit for ONE meals work perfectly for those who crave variety. Since they're already labeled with date and content, you can slip the container into a simple freezer bag and put some of that delivery away for a couple of weeks. Most cooked food can be successfully frozen if properly packaged for the freezer (ie. ziplock-style bags that allow you to see what’s inside) for up to 3 months.

COVID-19 – How to handle containers that you might bring in from outside

Do you have confidence in the safety of the food that is being delivered to your door? If you are receiving meals from a source (like NutriFit) that has company drivers who are all tested for health, and who wipe the containers and delivery bags before sending them out, you can rest more easily. However, it’s a good idea to wipe off any boxes that you receive from other sources with a bleach towel, then throw out the wipes or put the towel back into a bucket of diluted bleach solution and sanitize the surface that you worked on.Wear gloves while you’re doing this, then dispose of the gloves and wash your hands thoroughly with warm soapy water.

Everyone has their favorite guilty pleasure takeout – at NutriFit, we offer deliciously healthy, tasty versions many of your favorite Chinese, Mexican, Italian (and more) dishes. Our A La Carte menu features over 100 selections including vegetarian, vegan, dairy free, gluten free options – all of which come labeled with full nutritional information. And our Client Services Reps can help you make the right decisions for your individual needs.

If you want to start making the right decisions now, start by watching Jackie Keller. She is giving a free 30 minute talk via ZOOM on Wednesday May 20th, about avoiding the "Quarantine 15".

Sign up here: https://www.hirisenetwork.com/events/

------------------------------

Jackie Keller

Jacqueline Keller is the Founding Director of NutriFit, LLC, and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) issued by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching and holds multiple other professional certifications including ACC, CPWC, and BCC with specialty designations in Health and Wellness. Jackie has a personal dedication to teaching people about healthy lifestyle choices. While she was only a teenager, Jackie's father died from a heart attack. She then made it her mission to help individuals lead longer and healthier lives. NutriFit was born over 32 years ago out of the philosophy Keller carried over since she was a teenager.

Keller realized many people living in the Los Angeles area preferred tasty, farm-fresh meals, but often lacked reasonable access to obtaining it. Most times, visiting popular and luxurious restaurants was the only way to enjoy healthier fare. However, organic meals were only offered as occasional, specially prepared entrees. Keller knew that fresh, wholesome food should be the norm, not the exception, because everyone deserved a fair shot at healthy living. Therefore, a healthy food delivery option was created and NutriFit was born.