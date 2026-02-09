John Gilstrap, New York Times Bestselling Author, Puts Real-World Firepower on the Page in ‘Scorched Earth’

John Gilstrap

Authentic detail, high-tech terror, and elite betrayal define the latest installment in the bestselling series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times bestselling author John Gilstrap returns with Scorched Earth, the latest novel in his acclaimed Jonathan Grave thriller series. Set against the deceptively peaceful backdrop of rural North Carolina, the story erupts when high-tech weapons, terror-driven fanatics, and top-level betrayal collide, shattering calm and forcing a brutal, winner-take-all showdown where nothing is off the table.

What gives Scorched Earth its explosive edge is Gilstrap's unique perspective on the series. With a background in explosives, firearms, and hazardous materials, Gilstrap writes thrillers that feel real because they are rooted in real-world knowledge. Every scene is driven by credibility, and every confrontation is grounded in authentic detail, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as they race to find out what happens next.

“Readers expect detail,” says Gilstrap. “Those intricate facts are what make my fiction feel like reality. When you get it right, readers don’t just read the story. They’re inside it.”

Vengeance, murder, and violent political games collide in the latest installment. After disgraced U.S. President Darmond is forced from office, his loyalists begin systematically eliminating perceived enemies, targeting off-the-record contractors tied to a secret list. When Jonathan Grave and his Security Solutions team become marked for death, they turn the tables on their would-be assassins. But the ultimate attack threatens something far greater, striking at the very core of American values.

To preorder copies of Scorched Earth, visit: https://bit.ly/4cf5AKy

The commitment to realism extends to the smallest, yet most critical, elements. From tactics to terminology to Jonathan Grave's preferred weapon, Gilstrap refuses to rely on vague descriptions. Grave carries a Heckler & Koch 416 chambered in 5.56 millimeter, specifically the U.S. Marine Corps M27 variant, details that matter to readers who know the difference.

“These small but important details are what set Jonathan Grave apart,” Gilstrap adds. “It’s important to get it right. Readers want fiction they can trust.”

With relentless pacing, technical precision, and stakes that never let up, Scorched Earth delivers exactly what fans of the Jonathan Grave series expect: authentic, high-octane storytelling where the attention to detail doesn’t disappoint and every page pushes readers closer to the edge.

Readers Praise the Jonathan Grave Series

Review for No Mercy

“Fast moving, fun read with some interesting insights into modern weapons and guerrilla-style tactics. Characters are interesting and fairly well developed.”

Praise for Damage Control

“If you're a fan of this series, you'll like Damage Control. It delivers all the things you've come to expect from the Jonathan Grave series: government conspiracies, gunfights, explosions, car chases, and plenty of other over-the-top action.”

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author known for his meticulously researched, high-stakes action thrillers. He graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1979 with a degree in American history, then earned a Master of Science in safety engineering from the University of Southern California. Over the course of his professional career, Gilstrap became a recognized expert in explosives safety and hazardous-materials management, working in the field for more than a decade.

Gilstrap also served 15 years in the volunteer fire and rescue service in Northern Virginia. responding to thousands of emergency calls and gaining firsthand experience that continues to inform the realism of his fiction. That real-world background in explosives, firearms, and emergency response has become a defining hallmark of his writing, setting the Jonathan Grave series apart for its authenticity, precision, and credibility.

To learn more about John Gilstrap and his work, visit: https://www.johngilstrap.com/

