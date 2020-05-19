VetStem Biopharma Shares the Success Story of Heartbeat who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy

Heartbeat

Heartbeat, a 22-year-old Oldenberg, was treated with VetStem Cell Therapy at the age of 16 for damaged lateral collateral and impar ligaments.

He remains sound working six days a week on average and still winning in the show ring.” — Heartbeat's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartbeat, an Oldenburg gelding, was sixteen years old when he began to show signs of lameness in his left front leg. A soundness check and nerve block were performed by Heartbeat’s veterinarian and it was determined his lameness stemmed from his left front hoof area. Additional testing was necessary to determine the exact location and severity of the injury. Heartbeat was transported to Dr. Patricia Doyle of Mid-Atlantic Equine Medical Center where he underwent a diagnostic ultrasound and MRI. Dr. Doyle determined he had damage to the lateral collateral and impar ligaments in the left front hoof.

Dr. Doyle, who has been utilizing VetStem’s services for over a decade, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy along with a slow, regimented rehabilitation program over the following 8-12 months. In a minimally invasive procedure, Dr. Doyle collected fat from Heartbeat’s tailhead. This routine procedure can be done very quickly with minimal scarring. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. VetStem lab technicians received and processed the fat to concentrate and extract Heartbeat’s stem and regenerative cells. The cells were allocated into injectable doses and shipped back to Dr. Doyle. Approximately 48 hours after the fat collection, Heartbeat received three stem cell injections into his injured leg.

According to his owner, Heartbeat followed a slow and progressive rehabilitation protocol after receiving stem cell therapy. After a full year of rehab, he returned to the jumper ring and has competed successfully at the lower levels for the past six years. Now twenty-two years old, Heartbeat’s owner stated, “He remains sound working six days a week on average and still winning in the show ring.”

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament and joint tissues. In a clinical case series using VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy in horses with tendon and ligament and joint injuries, it was found that VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy helped these horses to return to full work or to the activity level that the owner desired.

About Patricia Doyle, DVM, MS, DACVS

Dr. Patricia Doyle received her DVM from Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1990. In 1998, she completed her Master of Science in Equine Surgery and in 2001 she became a board-certified veterinarian surgeon. Dr. Doyle has been utilizing VetStem’s services since 2008.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and 17,000 treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon or ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

