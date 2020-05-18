Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon May 18 11:24:06 MDT 2020

Spring Black Bear season to close in BMU 520

The hunting of all black bears in the Bear Management Unit 520, which include portions of Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Carbon counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established spring harvest quota for this district has been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.