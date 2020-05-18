Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk of District Court

Department Unit 4 - Clerk of Court Office - Williston
Job Number 2020-U4-WIL-21-DC2
Closing 6/1/2020 11:59 PM Central
Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing and grammar tests.
The Deputy Clerk of Court position requires someone who enjoys working in a highly structured, deadline oriented, and constantly changing, fast-paced environment. The ability to navigate and understand the software; learn and apply many procedures and rules; pay attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work; give excellent customer service; quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes; show initiative; and dependability are required to be successful.
