Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Auglaize Heritage Trails Park District Belmont Pease Township Washington Township Champaign Goshen Township Memorial Park District Village of North Lewisburg Crawford Jackson Township Cuyahoga Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments Defiance Hicksville Township Franklin Alpha Dental - Ming Yu, Medicaid Provider Fulton Village of Delta Greene Greene County Educational Service Center Hamilton Elena Lebasie, Medicaid Provider Hancock Jackson Township Hardin Hale Township Taylor Creek Township Village of Patterson Jackson Jackson City Public Library Knox Village of Centerburg Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District Village of Valley Hi Lucas Maritime Academy of Toledo Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Madison Pike Township Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium South Range Local School District Meigs Bedford Township Miami Village of Potsdam Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc. DECA Prep Ottawa Village of Clay Center Portage Portage County Port Authority Putnam Leipsic Local School District Monroe Township* Ross South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center Seneca Village of Republic Shelby Sidney City School District Tuscarawas Fairfield Township Warren Warren County Educational Service Center Williams Village of Blakeslee Village of Edgerton Wood Perry Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

