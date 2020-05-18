Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 Auglaize

Heritage Trails Park District

 Belmont

Pease Township

Washington Township

 Champaign

Goshen Township Memorial Park District

Village of North Lewisburg

 Crawford

Jackson Township

 Cuyahoga

Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments

 Defiance

Hicksville Township

 Franklin

Alpha Dental  - Ming Yu, Medicaid Provider

 Fulton

Village of Delta

 Greene

Greene County Educational Service Center

 Hamilton

Elena Lebasie, Medicaid Provider

 Hancock

Jackson Township

 Hardin

Hale Township

Taylor Creek Township

Village of Patterson

 Jackson

Jackson City Public Library

 Knox

Village of Centerburg

 Logan

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

Village of Valley Hi

 Lucas

Maritime Academy of Toledo

Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

 Madison

Pike Township

 Mahoning

Public Entity Risk Consortium

South Range Local School District

 Meigs

Bedford Township

 Miami

Village of Potsdam

 Montgomery

Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.

DECA Prep

 Ottawa

Village of Clay Center

 Portage

Portage County Port Authority

 Putnam

Leipsic Local School District

Monroe Township*

 Ross

South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center

 Seneca

Village of Republic

 Shelby

Sidney City School District

 Tuscarawas

Fairfield Township

 Warren

Warren County Educational Service Center

 Williams

Village of Blakeslee

Village of Edgerton

 Wood

Perry Township

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

