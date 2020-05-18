Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Auglaize
Heritage Trails Park District
Belmont
Pease Township
Washington Township
Champaign
Goshen Township Memorial Park District
Village of North Lewisburg
Crawford
Jackson Township
Cuyahoga
Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments
Defiance
Hicksville Township
Franklin
Alpha Dental - Ming Yu, Medicaid Provider
Fulton
Village of Delta
Greene
Greene County Educational Service Center
Hamilton
Elena Lebasie, Medicaid Provider
Hancock
Jackson Township
Hardin
Hale Township
Taylor Creek Township
Village of Patterson
Jackson
Jackson City Public Library
Knox
Village of Centerburg
Logan
Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
Village of Valley Hi
Lucas
Maritime Academy of Toledo
Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
Madison
Pike Township
Mahoning
Public Entity Risk Consortium
South Range Local School District
Meigs
Bedford Township
Miami
Village of Potsdam
Montgomery
Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.
DECA Prep
Ottawa
Village of Clay Center
Portage
Portage County Port Authority
Putnam
Leipsic Local School District
Monroe Township*
Ross
South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Seneca
Village of Republic
Shelby
Sidney City School District
Tuscarawas
Fairfield Township
Warren
Warren County Educational Service Center
Williams
Village of Blakeslee
Village of Edgerton
Wood
Perry Township
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
