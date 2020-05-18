Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Appoints Two to Fill Judicial Vacancies

Image of side-by-side headshots of two men in suits

(From left:) John M. Halliday and Patrick T. Murphy were recently appointed to judicial positions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced two appointments to fill judicial vacancies.

John M. Halliday was appointed to serve as a judge on the Washington County Common Pleas Court.

Patrick T. Murphy was appointed judge on the Crawford County Probate and Juvenile Court.

Judge-designate Halliday, of Marietta, will assume office on June 15 and must run for election on Nov. 3 for the remainder of the term ending Dec. 31, 2024. He is replacing Judge John Triplett, who retired from the Washington County Common Pleas Court in February.

Judge-designate Halliday received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and his law degree from Ohio Northern University. He is in private practice and has served as an acting judge in the Marietta Municipal Court. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and past president of the Washington County Bar Association.

Judge-designate Murphy, of Tiro, will assume office on June 8 and must run for election on Nov. 3 to retain the seat for the term starting Feb. 9, 2021. He is replacing Judge Steven Eckstein who passed away in March.

Judge-designate Murphy received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. He is in private practice and is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and Crawford County Bar Association.

